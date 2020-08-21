HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KJT Group is pleased to welcome David Graham as our new Controller. David has years of experience planning, directing and coordinating accounting operational functions.

David Graham Joins KJT Group as Controller

Previously, David was Controller for The Advantage Group Enterprise, Inc., where he was responsible for all accounting functions within the company. Most recently, he was the Controller and Director of Outsource Accounting at The Bonadio Group, where he oversaw accounting, budget and audit areas, and maximized investment strategies and long-term financial goals for the business. David comes to KJT Group as a Dean's List graduate in Accounting, from Nazareth College.

"It's a new chapter at KJT Group, moving to a 100% ESOP company, and David really brings with him a team-player approach that will help us streamline process and also help ensure a long-term sustainable culture along with our offerings. He really brings strong analytic thinking and a work ethic that greatly aligns with our Core Values," said Kenneth J. Tomaszewski, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of KJT Group.

About KJT Group: KJT Group (www.kjtgroup.com) is an evidence-based consulting firm. Through co-creative partnerships with our life sciences clients, we capture actionable insights that enhance strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2007, KJT Group employs nearly 50 full-time staff across the United States. KJT Group is a member of Intellus Worldwide, the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association (EphMRA), and the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA).

Press Contact:

Heidi Wirth

Marketing Director

KJT Group Inc.

Six East Street

Honeoye Falls, NY 14472

[email protected]

www.kjtgroup.com

+1 585-624-8050

SOURCE KJT Group, Inc.

