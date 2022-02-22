David Grossman, Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group accepted into Forbes Communications Council

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Grossman, Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, a Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Grossman was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome David Grossman into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, David will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am thrilled to join the impressive group of strategic thinkers and leaders in the Forbes Communications Council," Grossman said. "The past two years of crisis and change have underscored for many leaders just how much of an impact better communication can have on the overall employee culture, and how it can drive engagement and business results. I'm looking forward to building on that momentum through my involvement with the Council and seeing how we can all continue to use communication as a critical driver of lasting success for organizations."

ABOUT DAVID GROSSMAN

A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients. A frequent media source, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, the World Economic Forum, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His latest award-winning book, "Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything" features interviews with 30+ leaders inside a variety of organizations, each of whom share extraordinarily candid insights and unique leadership lessons.

