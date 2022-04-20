David Grunwald Promoted to Managing Director, SDS Supportive Housing Fund

Grunwald joined SDS Capital Group in November 2021 as Senior Vice President. His seasoned expertise and contributions to the activities undertaken by the Fund are expected to be substantial – given his 30 years of experience in affordable and permanent supportive housing in the Los Angeles region.

"David really hit the ground at a full sprint when he joined SDS in November. From day one, his deep experience in permanent supportive housing really accelerated our efforts and has helped make us more effective. We are thrilled to have him in a leadership role with the SDS Supportive Housing Fund," said La Franchi.

In his new role, Grunwald will be responsible for all day-to-day management and operations of SHF. He will collaborate with the SDS team to finance as many as 30 permanent supportive housing (PSH) development projects over the next six years. Grunwald's primary function will be to analyze all project opportunities and make recommendations to the SHF Investment Committee. He will also oversee the asset management activities of the Fund once investments are undertaken – monitoring the development, construction, and operations of the SHF portfolio.

"My new role as Managing Director of the SDS Supportive Housing Fund is the culmination of my entire career mission to find scalable solutions to housing the unhoused," said Grunwald. "SHF's goal to create at least 1,800 units of housing for the homeless over the next six years is an ambitious goal – I'm thrilled to be part of the team making this goal a reality. I'm thoroughly convinced that our talented SDS team will make it happen."

