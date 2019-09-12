David Gulli Joins CNSI as Vice President of Software Quality Assurance

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today that David Gulli has joined the company as Vice President of Software Quality Assurance (SQA). In this role, he will be responsible for maturing CNSI's SQA processes globally.

David brings more than 17 years of experience in IT operational, quality, and delivery excellence across multiple industries, including expertise in quality assurance, program management, process excellence, organizational transformation, and change management.

David previously served as Sr. Director, Head of Shared Services at Quest Diagnostics, where he led the company's Testing, Automation, Software Quality, and Business Analysis functions. Prior to Quest, David held various technology positions, including establishing and heading global Centers of Excellence for several Fortune 500 companies. As an IT transformational leader, David has helped companies achieve cost, quality, and delivery objectives, cost efficiencies, and business transformations.

"We are delighted David has joined CNSI to lead our software quality assurance efforts, a critical component of the exquisite execution we expect on all client engagements," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "David's energy and passion for quality will help ensure exquisite execution on all our system implementations for current and future projects."

"I am excited to join the CNSI team," said David. "I look forward to helping the company achieve its critical quality objectives on all client engagements and building a reputation for exquisite execution."

David's hire is the latest in a series of new management hires the company has recently announced to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth. For more information, please visit http://www.cns-inc.com .

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts, and program managers, all of whom have experience with large-scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

SOURCE CNSI