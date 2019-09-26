David H. Witte to lead MBP Titan LLC

MBP Titan LLC will be a standalone subsidiary company of Intrexon comprising Intrexon's Methane Bioconversion Platform (MBP) with its associated technologies, personnel, and facilities. Intrexon's MBP is designed to turn natural gas into more valuable and usable energy and chemical products via microbial fermentation. Traditional methods of feedstock conversion for fuel production and other materials are costly, wasteful and often come with significant environmental impact. The MBP production method has the potential to transform the generation of drop-in fuels, synthetic rubber, and plastic materials through less resource intensive and more sustainable approaches than conventional methods. Governor David Dewhurst will be Chairman designate of the new entity.

"Dave Witte, as leader of the most successful consultancy in the energy and chemicals industries and as a highly prominent and influential personality, will be the ideal CEO to bring forward our Methane Bioconversion Platform and to lead MBP Titan into a significant force in the world to exploit the abundance and low cost of natural gas as the world's least expensive carbon feedstock, while improving the environmental footprint of these industries," Governor Dewhurst stated.

Mr. Witte brings to Intrexon nearly 35 years experience in the energy value chain through financial, strategic, technical and functional assignments. Most recently he was Executive Vice President and Division Head, responsible for the overall commercial and operating aspects of IHS Markit's Energy, Chemicals and Agribusiness Division. Prior to his appointment to head the Energy Division, Mr. Witte served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of IHS' Oil Markets, Midstream, Downstream and Chemical Businesses overseeing the full spectrum of IHS' data, analytics, insight and consulting services globally.

"I am pleased to join Intrexon to help realize its vision of transforming the energy and chemical value chain through biologically-based approaches," commented Mr. Witte. "Intrexon's talented team has built a unique platform for gas to liquids conversion with significant potential to advance the industry, and I look forward to working with them as we progress program operations toward the next exciting stage and ultimately toward the market."

