David Hasenauer, CEO of Green Point Research, Selected for Florida's Hemp Advisory Committee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Point Research would like to congratulate their CEO, David Hasenauer, on his appointment to the Hemp Advisory Committee by Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The 13-member Hemp Advisory Committee was created to advise on the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' hemp rulemaking process and the development of the state's emerging hemp industry.

The Legislature approved Florida's first hemp program in May after a unanimous Senate vote. Hemp programs have been widely sought after following the passage of the 2018 farm bill which allowed private entities to farm and produce industrial hemp.

In 2016, Hasenauer co-founded Green Point Research (GPR), a phytocannabinoid-rich biomass originator and processor. GPR recently launched an Industrial Hemp Pilot Project with the University of Florida, donating $250,000 of genetic material which the university will plant, grow, and study.

Hasenauer says he is excited that Florida will now be able to expand its hemp research beyond the university level, and he looks forward to contributing his expertise to the Hemp Advisory Committee.

"It has been a long time coming, and I cannot wait to see the positive impact hemp farming has on Florida's natural resources and economy," said Hasenauer.

Hasenauer is a dedicated husband, father and hemp advocate. He is the founding president of the Hemp Industries Association of Florida and was selected to sit on the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board of Broward County. He and his team at GPR also recently launched the Farmers First Initiative to help family farms pivot to the alternative crop.

Green Point Research (GPR) is a phytocannabinoid-rich biomass originator and processor founded in 2016. GPR controls its supply chain from seed to processing of bulk cannabinoids for business to business sale. Contact Green Point Research at 954-500-HEMP to learn more about the Green Point Method and the Farmers First Initiative.

