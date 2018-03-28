David Hatfield joins Lacework's Board of Directors

"David is a highly respected and successful tech executive, with a proven track record of building fast growth organizations and amazing customer experiences that drive loyalty and satisfaction," said Stefan Dyckerhoff, CEO and President of Lacework. "I am thrilled to welcome David to our board of directors. His experience will benefit Lacework across a number of areas as we continue to extend our reach as the industry's leading, and most trusted, cloud security platform."

Hatfield has participated in 3 successful IPO's and one of the largest enterprise software mergers in history, as well as being an investor in many next generation technology companies. At Lacework, he will play an important role to position the company for continued leadership in the cloud security market with his experienced management skills and extensive expertise in advising high-growth companies. Lacework is building a platform that delivers security capabilities specifically designed for the cloud, including speed, scale and automation, while allowing customers to leverage some of the security tools that they are familiar with and still relevant in the cloud.

"As enterprises move more data into the cloud, there is an inherent need for a new security platform that addresses the gaps where conventional security fails," said Hatfield.

"Lacework has a major opportunity to scale and create an expanded footprint to address the increasing demand for a new security model that keeps data and applications safe in the cloud. I am thrilled to join this rapidly growing company with a strong reputation for innovative cloud security products."

To learn more about Lacework and the benefits of its cloud security Platform, please visit www.lacework.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Lacework

Lacework is the industry's first solution to bring automation, speed, and scale to cloud security enabling enterprises to safely innovate fast in the cloud. Unlike conventional security tools built for static datacenters, Lacework is designed to self-adapt to the cloud ever-changing configuration and workloads. Just like DevOps automates code deployment, Lacework automates cloud security, empowering IT to continuously keep cloud environments secure and compliant. Based in Mountain View, California, Lacework is a privately held company funded by Sutter Hill Ventures. Find out more at www.lacework.com.

