DAVID HENRIE JOINS THE PLAYFLUENCER MOVEMENT, TEAMS UP WITH LEARNING RESOURCES TO CHAMPION BENEFITS OF LEARNING THROUGH PLAY

Educational Toy Leader Reveals "Wizards of Waverly Place" Star & Father of Three As Playfluencer Ambassador

VERNON HILLS, Ill., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Resources , the award-winning toy company and original influencer of learning through play, is on a mission to educate parents about the powerful impact play can have on a child's development. Today, the brand is pleased to announce that father and actor David Henrie has joined the Playfluencer Movement, celebrating how he and his wife have 'playfluenced' their three young children.

As a long-time fan of Learning Resources, Henrie (pictured above), alongside his son (James) and two daughters (Pia and Gemma), is excited to team up with the brand to help families learn more about the beneficial impacts of play on child development.

Henrie, well-recognized for his role on Disney Channel's hit show "Wizards of Waverly Place," has joined forces with Learning Resources to educate families about the value playtime holds on children's skills development. As a father of three little ones and a long-time Learning Resources fan, Henrie will showcase how Learning Resources' toys have helped his family grow together.

"Every night, my wife and I discuss how we can be a positive influence on our children. As I embrace this new chapter in my life as a father both on and off the television screen, the message behind the Playfluencer Movement is exactly what we've been craving," shared David Henrie. "It's been a goal of mine for a while now to partner with Learning Resources. Their toys have been a source of so many good memories in my household and have been passed down from one kid to the next. Our kids have actually fought over the Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register, so we had to get two!"

On June 11th, in celebration of the inaugural International Day of Play, Learning Resources ignited its Playfluencer Movement, declaring its commitment to helping families embrace and champion the benefits of play, reinforcing the brand's mission to foster a lifelong love of learning. Through engaging content and expert insights, the brand and its Playfluencer Ambassadors aim to inspire families to take full advantage of purposeful playtime.

"We are thrilled to welcome David as our lead Playfluencer Ambassador and are excited to work together to make a positive impact on children and families," said Jon Horn, vice president of brand management at Learning Resources. "When we found out that David was already a Learning Resources brand fan, we knew that his genuine enthusiasm for championing learning through play would make him the perfect partner for our Playfluencer Movement."

Follow @LearningResources on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook for content featuring #Playfluencer, and check out David Henrie's top product picks at www.LearningResources.com/Playfluencer .

About Learning Resources:

We're Learning Resources®, and learning is where we play. Trusted by parents and teachers since 1984, our award-winning educational toys help kids develop a lifelong love of learning while building essential school-ready skills—from ABCs and 123s to screen-free coding and STEM, we make learning fun at every age, stage, and skill level. Discover countless ways to learn through play with our award-winning, top-selling products including Pretend & Play® Calculator Cash Register, Farmer's Market Color Sorting Set and Toy of the Year winner Botley® the Coding Robot.

For more information, visit www.learningresources.com , or follow the brand on Facebook @LearningResources , Instagram @learningresources and TikTok @learningresources.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Brief, [email protected]

SOURCE Learning Resources