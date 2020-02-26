David Hiller To Retire As McCormick Foundation President / CEO

During the ten years Hiller served as CEO, the Foundation significantly increased investments in Chicagoland communities to help families and children thrive and make neighborhoods safer, with philanthropic investments of more than $450 million over the decade. The Foundation helped lead state-wide efforts to improve early childhood care and education and to bring civics education back to Illinois schools. Also during his tenure, the Foundation established a Veterans Program to assist Illinois veterans and their families in their transition back to civilian life. The decade also included a major renovation of Cantigny Park, Colonel McCormick's former estate in Wheaton, Illinois, which provides recreation and education opportunities to more than 300,000 visitors annually.

"David Hiller led the Foundation through a time of remarkable growth and change," said Dennis FitzSimons, Chair of the McCormick Foundation board. "We are grateful to David and his team for their passion and commitment to Chicagoland. Their work with our community partners has helped tens of thousands of families and children."

"And we are excited to welcome Tim Knight as the next leader of the Foundation," said FitzSimons. "Over his career, Tim has demonstrated the leadership and values that will carry forward Robert R. McCormick's legacy of service to our community and country."

Knight will assume his new responsibilities on March 30. Hiller will serve as an advisor to the McCormick Board through the end of the year.

"I am thrilled to be joining the McCormick Foundation, whose work helping communities and families in Chicagoland I have known and admired for many years," said Knight.

Knight has had a distinguished career in the media industry, much of it with Tribune Company. Until earlier this month, Knight served as CEO, President, and a member of the Board of Tribune Publishing Co. He previously served as President and CEO of Newsday Media Group and Publisher of Newsday. Prior to Newsday, Knight held a number of senior management positions at Tribune Company and the Chicago Tribune. He was a co-founder and held senior management roles at Classified Ventures, LLC (parent of cars.com and apartments.com). Prior to joining Classified Ventures, Tim served as mergers and acquisitions counsel for Tribune Company.

Knight also previously served as the President of Advance Ohio and directed the strategy, sales, marketing, and content of cleveland.com. He also served as CEO of Wrapports LLC. Knight started his career as a corporate attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom in Chicago. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a law degree from DePaul University College of Law.

Knight has been engaged in a number of civic organizations over the years and is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of DePaul University and the Board of Regents of the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.

About the McCormick Foundation

The Robert R. McCormick Foundation helps communities in Chicagoland and across Illinois develop educated, informed, and engaged citizens. Through philanthropic grantmaking and Cantigny Park, the Foundation works to strengthen our democracy, and to help ensure that people, especially children, have equitable access to the opportunities they need to flourish. The McCormick Foundation, among the nation's largest foundations with more than $1.5 billion in assets, was established in 1955 upon the death of Col. Robert R. McCormick, the longtime editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune. Find out more at www.mccormickfoundation.org.

