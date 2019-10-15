David Hines Named Director of Operations of Control Point Associates, Inc.

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Point Associates, Inc. has announced the promotion of David Hines to Director of Operations.

David Hines' hard work and expertise have helped grow Control Point Associates' reputation as a leader in the professional land surveying industry. His strong leadership, coordination, and keen attention to detail have enabled him to grow continuously within the company.

As Director of Operations, David will be the bridge between the operational and production sides of the business. He will be responsible for implementing procedures to increase the quality and efficiency of our offices, as well as oversee the daily operations of our company. As an experienced and efficient leader, he will improve the functionality of our business to drive extensive and sustainable growth.

"I'm very excited about this new role and opportunity to provide streamlined processes and procedures throughout our organization as we continue to grow and expand." – David Hines, Director of Operations

Throughout his career with Control Point Associates, Inc., David has worked as an Assistant Project Manager, Project Manager, and, most recently, Branch Manager, focusing on the company's Core Values of Quality, Customer Service, Efficiency, Staff Development, Business Development, and Financial Management. Along the way, David has built strong relationships and trust with clients and colleagues.

"David will facilitate our continued growth, allow us to adapt to the ever-changing marketplace, and sustain our vision as the Evolution of Land Surveying." – Richard A. Butkus, Jr., President/Managing Partner

David Hines brings with him 16 years of experience in land surveying, of which six were with Control Point Associates, Inc.

Control Point Associates, Inc. is always seeking the top skilled professionals and talent necessary to continue to provide our clients with innovative solutions and successful projects. Please visit our Careers page on our website to see the exciting opportunities we have available.

Contact: Caitlin Kane, (908) 668-0099, ckane@cpasurvey.com

SOURCE Control Point Associates, Inc.