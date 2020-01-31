David Hockney, Gorham Silver, More At Clarke Auction Gallery Feb. 16

LARCHMONT, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A month into 2020, gold and silver prices are on a high and things are heating up at Clarke Auction Gallery despite outdoor temperatures. Westchester's premier auction house has already sold everything from fine Asian abstract paintings and gentleman's wristwatches at its January 19 auction. With winter doldrums in full swing, Clarke's next auction, February 16 at 11 am, will warm up buyers with David Hockney artworks, early American Gorham silver and much more.

"Our January auction was incredibly strong across the board — things conservatively estimated blew through their estimates. We are confident February will be equally impressive," said owner and auctioneer Ronan Clarke.

Highlights include two David Hockney lithographs (each estimated at $8000-12,000) depicting Celia Birtwell, consigned from a tony Scarsdale home. "The works are particularly desirable, as Hockney's market continues to ascend. Birtwell is one of Hockney's most famous subjects," said Clarke's fine art specialist William Schweller.

Art is broad defined here with several carved marble garden statuary crossing the block, including a life-sized statue of a satyr and maiden having a nice aged patina, 62 inches tall, and a nice grouping of Asian arts, led by a pair of flambé glaze bottle vases ($2/3,000) with streaks of red, purple, and blue, 19¼ inches tall. "The flambe glaze is particularly attractive just because there is so much depth to it," said Senko Imamura, the Asian art and antiquities specialist, noting the glaze's metals change colors in the kiln. "They are a nice pair of pieces and also quite large."

If you're looking for a post-Valentine's Day gift, how about some bling? Diamonds will shine bright here such as a 2.73-carat diamond and 18K yellow gold ring for starters.

Wonderful items like these appear here with regularity. January's auction featured not one but three superb men's wristwatches, topped by a Patek Philippe 18K gold Nautilus 3700/11 watch that attained $118,750. Auctions here are diverse affairs and this sale also featured a Torah breast plate in German silver depicting lions that sold for $7,500; a ruby and 14K yellow gold statement necklace, at $6,875 and a double-sided painting by H. Mabel May, "Out Sketching on Sunday," for $15,000.

All prices reported include the 25 percent buyer's premium.

Clarke Auction is at 2372 Boston Post Road, Larchmont NY 10538. For more information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.

Contact: info@clarkeny.com

SOURCE Clarke Auction Gallery

Related Links

http://www.clarkeny.com

