David Hoffman Realty Announces Second Office Location in Downtown Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Hoffman Realty is excited to announce the opening of its second location in downtown Cornelius at 21024 Catawba Avenue, set to open on May 1, 2025.

This date marks a significant milestone in David Hoffman's journey. Exactly 20 years ago, on May 1, 2005, David moved sight unseen from Washington, DC, to the Lake Norman area to begin his real estate career. He started out at the Allen Tate Lake Norman office, located just one mile from the new David Hoffman Realty office.

"This expansion is more than a business decision; it's a homecoming," David Hoffman said. "Lake Norman has been an integral part of our success over the past two decades, and we are thrilled to deepen our commitment to this incredible community."

The new office will provide a central hub for agents living in and around the Lake Norman area, offering them a convenient location to collaborate, serve their clients, and grow their businesses. It also reaffirms the firm's dedication to staying ahead of market trends and providing exceptional service, even as the real estate market faces challenges.

"The market will improve, and we are positioning ourselves to lead the way for our clients and agents alike. We are in this for the long haul," Hoffman added.

While some real estate and mortgage companies are retrenching due to higher interest rates, limited inventory, and inflation, David Hoffman Realty continues to grow, serving buyers, sellers, builders, and landowners across the Carolinas.

About David Hoffman Realty

David Hoffman Realty is a boutique, concierge brokerage based in Charlotte, NC, specializing in personalized service for buyers, sellers, and investors. Recognized as a Charlotte Top Workplace for 2023 and 2024, the firm is committed to redefining real estate through local expertise, genuine relationships, and proven success.

