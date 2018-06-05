David Holley Joins K2 Intelligence as Executive Vice President, Americas

Mr. Holley has more than 25 years of global investigations, business intelligence, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance consulting experience and frequently serves as a trusted advisor to a range of clients including multinational corporations, global law firms, large financial institutions, audit committees, and special committees of boards of directors and their counsel. His investigative and regulatory expertise spans diverse areas including Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and anti-corruption investigations; Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions compliance investigations and consulting; and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and anti-money laundering (AML) investigations.

He has managed a wide variety of complex corporate investigations and security-related matters, including internal investigations involving fraud, employee, or third-party malfeasance; corporate contests, proxy fights, and hostile takeovers; reputational due diligence matters; intellectual property investigations, patent infringement, and theft of trade secret engagements; corporate governance, and integrity monitorship services; and white-collar crime investigations. He joins K2 Intelligence from Berkeley Research Group, where he served as a managing director in the Global Investigations and Strategic Intelligence practice.

"I am delighted to welcome David, a world-class talent and one of our industry's most respected professionals, to our leadership team. Our clients will benefit from his ability to navigate the business and legal challenges posed by doing business in high-risk jurisdictions and industries, an ability many of us have experienced firsthand from working with him in the past," said Jeremy Kroll, president, CEO, and co-founder of K2 Intelligence.

"David is an industry veteran with experience that spans both the regulatory and investigative practice areas and disciplines in North America, the EU, and Asia. His experience and ability to develop trusted client relationships will be invaluable as we continue to build our presence on the world stage," said Robert Brenner, COO for K2 Intelligence.

About K2 Intelligence

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry's best multidisciplinary teams to solve its clients' most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Madrid, Geneva, and Los Angeles, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards, and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes; regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services.

