David Holz Earns WTF Innovators Award

News provided by

QuHarrison Terry

28 Jun, 2023, 11:10 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents David Holz, Founder & CEO of Midjourney, with the WTF Innovators Award for accelerating the adoption of generative art tools, and expanding the imagination and creative abilities of more than 17 million people.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Like Picasso", produced by Nimso, to David Holz.

Listen to "Like Picasso": https://qt.lnk.to/PicassoPr

Midjourney is a text-to-image generative AI application that allows users to generate an image in any style, environment, subject, resolution, and size they can imagine simply with a description. Users interface with the AI tool in the Midjourney Discord server.

"Generative art tools are redefining creative work as we know it and shaking up the economy that surrounds visual artistry. David Holz has greatly reduced the barrier to these generational tools by meeting people in an interface (Discord) that is familiar and regularly used, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry.

Despite the massive funding rounds and VC money pouring into AI, Midjourney remains a self-funded, independent research lab exploring new mediums of thought and expanding the imaginative powers of the human species.

As of June 2023, the Midjourney Discord server has over 17 million users and averages around 1.5 million concurrent users at any given time.

The success and efficacy of Midjourny has spurred countless communities and economies for prompt engineering and learning how to engage with the AI for best results.

"David is a scientist that understands products and people. His focus on designing a great tool, listening to the community, and constantly shipping updates is the only marketing they need. Although creative-types sit at a frightening crossroads, David maintains a humanist philosophy of enabling rather than destroying the creative industry," said QuHarrison Terry.

Prior to founding Midjourney, David co-founded Leap Motion, which designed hand tracking hardware to make mid-air hand motion into a user interface. He also previously studied LiDAR and Atmospheric science at the NASA Langley Research Center, in addition to researching neuroimaging algorithms at the Max Planck Institute.

Ryan Cowdrey
505-333-9117
[email protected]com

SOURCE QuHarrison Terry

Also from this source

David Dohan Earns WTF Innovators Award

Stew Fortier Earns WTF Innovators Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.