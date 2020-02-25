David Howard Joins The Chartis Group to Lead the Firm's ERP and Technology Innovation Practices

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that David Howard has joined the firm as a Director and Practice Leader for the firm's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Technology Innovation practices. He brings more than 15 years' experience advising health delivery organizations. Mr. Howard has advised some of the nation's preeminent health systems, healthcare disrupters, and private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

Mr. Howard's consulting experience includes several large-scale ERP and finance transformation initiatives including the leadership of an ERP transformation project for a $28 billion faith-based system across 21 states and 142 hospitals, including human capital management, payroll, time and attendance, workforce and talent science. He has also supported a variety of innovation program initiatives including Artificial Intelligence-driven behavioral analytics, buildout of a new oncology management services company, and the strategy and go-to-market approach for a new behavioral health technology platform.

Bob Schwyn, Chartis Director and Informatics & Technology Practice Leader stated, "David's extensive experience leading ERP transformation programs brings additional depth to our rapidly-growing ERP practice and current team of talented individuals. He brings additional experience across the ERP vendor landscape and supply chain, finance and human capital management spectrum. David's technology innovation experience adds breadth to our portfolio of engagements and will further elevate our capabilities."

Prior to joining The Chartis Group, Mr. Howard was with Grant Thornton and served in progressive leadership roles. Most recently, he was a Principal in their Enterprise Technology, Strategy & Innovation practice.

Mr. Howard holds a Master of Public Health from Columbia University, a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbane-Champaign and Bachelor of Science in economics and political science from The University of New Hampshire.

