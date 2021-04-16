David J. Ernst DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David J. Ernst DO is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Oncologist and Hematologist in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his unwavering devotion to patient-centered care at The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

As the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in the region, the University of Kansas Cancer Center is home to 350 cancer researchers and clinicians and 150-plus disease-specific oncologists. The renowned cancer center has garnered a laudable reputation for its dedication to providing unrivaled expertise and experience in diagnosing and treating all forms of cancer, from common and complex to rare. Treating their patients with the utmost importance, the team of oncologists, cancer surgeons, and other care team members develop a comprehensive, personalized treatment plan to the precise molecular details of your particular type of tumor.

Board-certified Oncologist and Hematologist, Dr. Ernst currently sees patients at the University of Kansas Cancer Center and has devoted the past ten years to providing the highest standard of care. He offers a vast repertoire of expertise in all areas of oncology and hematology including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and hematology (benign and malignant). Alongside his clinical role, Dr. Ernst serves as an Assistant Professor at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He is also affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital.



An academic scholar, Dr. Ernst acclaimed career began after he obtained his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences - College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2006. He then went on to complete his residency at the University of Missouri at Kansas City in 2009 (Truman Medical Center and St. Lukes), followed by his fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine at the University of Kansas in 2010. This was followed by an additional fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Missouri at Kansas City in 2013, (Truman Medical Center). With a commitment to excellence, he earned board certification in internal medicine, hematology, medical oncology, and hospice & palliative medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).



Remaining at the forefront of his specialty, Dr. Ernst maintains active memberships and affiliations with numerous professional organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American Osteopathic Association, the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Association of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, and the American Society of Hematology.



Dr. Ernst dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Jill Morreier.



For further information, please visit https://www.kucancercenter.org/.



Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

