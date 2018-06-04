ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David J. Gregory is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at DJG Firm.

Revered for their exceptional service in the legal industry, DJG Firm is a regionally serving entity that specializes in personal injury law. Committed to making their community safer, the law firm is equipped in handling legal matters in regards to car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, workers compensation, premises liability and more. The firm prides themselves on "providing you with an aggressive legal team, as well as ensuring that you receive all the requisite resources to curb recidivism and get you back on your feet." Lending a compassionate approach to their clients, the firm understands the severity of the current times and understands that every case is different. DJG hopes to address and ease their clients' needs in both a professional and timely manner.



With over six years of experience in the field of law, David J. Gregory is a well venerated professional within the field. Respected for his outstanding



contributions to the legal industry, throughout his career, David has attained extensive experience working for various global consulting firms with the responsibility of analyzing financial instruments, internal controls, and business processes involving multinational corporations in risk recovery projects. Having gained expertise in both DWI/DUI defense and personal injury matters, David's continued success comes from his dedication and meticulous work ethic.



Certified in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, early in his career, David attained his Bachelor's degree in accounting from Saint Louis University. Thereafter, David would then go on to obtain his Juris Doctor and Masters of Business Administration degree from Saint Louis University.



In an effort to further enhance his professional development, David is an esteemed member of several organizations including the Illinois Bar Association and Missouri Bar Association. An active participant of legal seminars, David consults on matters of legal defense to stay abreast of the latest and best innovations in the legal profession.



