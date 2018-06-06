ST. LOUIS, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David J. Gregory is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at The DJG Firm.

David J. Gregory is a St. Louis, Missouri, native. He holds a degree in accounting, a Masters of Business Administration (MBA), and a Juris Doctor (JD) from St. Louis University. In addition to being a lawyer and an accountant, he is also a legislator in the Missouri House of Representatives. David has earned a reputation for being young, tough, and loyal.

By the age of 30, David received nationwide prestige as one of Missouri's Super Lawyers. His peers nominated him for this accolade, not only because of his aggressive and thorough representation, but also because of his ability to solve complex problems. David has also been profiled in several publications, including St. Louis Lawyer Magazine and the St. Louis Post Dispatch for his success in the courtroom.

In 2017, David's tenacious energy earned him the Legislator of the Year Award in just his first year holding office. He achieved this honor by applying his unique financial background to help craft a new era of Missouri budgetary and fiscal policy. David's specialized risk-recovery auditing skills are paving the way for a novel breakthrough in the elimination of government waste. David refuses to settle for anything less than complete governmental accountability.

When he is not in his office, in a courtroom fighting for clients, or visiting with constituents, this regular guy can be found spending time with his family or volunteering at his church.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, David is an esteemed member of several organizations including the Illinois Bar Association and Missouri Bar Association. An active participant of legal seminars, David consults on matters of legal defense to stay abreast of the latest and best innovations in the legal profession.



For more information, please visit djgfirm.com



