David J. Scranton’s “Retirement Income Source” Headlines Bestsellers on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group today announces that "Retirement Income Source: The Ultimate Guide to Eternal Income," authored by Sound Income Group Founder and CEO, David J. Scranton, was named a bestseller on Amazon and Barnes & Noble across various categories, including seven number one bestsellers.

"Retirement Income Source: The Ultimate Guide to Eternal Income," reached top-five bestseller status in nine different categories, including:

"Financial advisors have long neglected income-generating strategies for clients nearing or entering retirement, and it puts those clients at an unnecessary risk," said Scranton. "I wrote this book to address this excessively common problem and present a clear and proven solution, helping retirees across the nation generate real income well into their golden years."

The lessons and insights embedded within "Retirement Income Source: The Ultimate Guide to Eternal Income," were founded upon Scranton's 25 years of experience specializing in income-generating investment strategies. Throughout that time, Scranton's philosophy has helped many of his clients realize their true potential for retirement income, regardless of external economic factors. Today, Scranton is nationally recognized as a renowned money manager and an industry trailblazer in investing for income.

Scranton, a longtime mentor to financial advisors, is developing his new book, expected to be released in early 2025. The book, Scranton's fourth, is designed to help advisors efficiently grow their practice and improve the financial lives of people across the nation.

About Sound Income Group

Sound Income Group comprises three full-service firms offering investment services, marketing, coaching, practice management, and franchise opportunities for the financial community. It operates Sound Income Strategies, LLC, a registered RIA with more than $3 billion of total assets under management; Sound Income Academy, a recruiting and marketing firm; and Retirement Income Source®, a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income. Learn more at www.soundincomegroup.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sound Income Group, Advisors' Academy, Retirement Income Source®, LLC, and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.

