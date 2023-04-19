David Jacques Farahi Joins Kindbridge as Executive Chairman

DENVER, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral health services provider Kindbridge has appointed David Jacques Farahi as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Farahi brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served as Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Casino & Resort and as Executive Chairman of Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI).

In his previous roles, Farahi demonstrated a keen ability to improve the guest experience through a data-driven approach, as well as his skills in government relations, investor relations, and healthcare. His expertise in these areas will be invaluable in his new role as he works to embed mental health services and products into the casino industry's player journey to advance consumer protections.

"I am thrilled to join the Kindbridge team and to be a part of their mission to improve the lives of people struggling with gambling and gaming disorders," Farahi said. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in the gaming and healthcare industries to help Kindbridge continue to innovate and provide the highest quality care for its patients."

Farahi's appointment comes at a critical time for Kindbridge as the company expands its services across the U.S. His knowledge of the industry, government, and regulator relations, where he is currently licensed in dozens of jurisdictions, will help Kindbridge build relationships to provide more comprehensive care services for gamblers at the state level across all states with legalized gambling and sports betting.

"We are excited to have David on board as our Executive Chairman," said Kindbridge CEO and Founder Daniel Umfleet. "His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in advancing our mission to provide the highest quality behavioural health services to those in need."

Farahi served four terms as President of the Colorado Gaming Association from 2015 to 2021, where he spearheaded the industry's legislative agenda, including three successful state-wide ballot initiatives. He has been a Trustee of the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation since 2020. He is also a Trustee of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and a member of the Young President's Organization.

