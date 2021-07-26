David K. Roemer, PhD, Celebrated for Excellence in Education and Theology

After obtaining a Bachelor of Science in physics from Fordham University in 1964, Dr. Roemer earned a Doctor of Philosophy in physics from New York University seven years later. In 1972, he was recruited by Litton Medical Systems as a manager of radiation therapy products. Throughout the following five years, he provided technical and sale support for radiation therapy equipment that had been manufactured by Toshiba Corporation. Dr. Roemer subsequently excelled as a product specialist for Siemens AG, which remains one of the largest industrial manufacturing companies in Europe. While working for Siemens AG, he completed his education by earning a Master of Business Administration from Pace University's Lubin School of Business.

In 1984, Dr. Roemer began his academic career when he was appointed as a physics teacher for ninth grade students at Midwood High School in Brooklyn, New York. Five years later, he found further success while teaching physics at Erasmus Hall High School, which is also in Brooklyn. During his five-year tenure at Erasmus Hall High School, Dr. Roemer developed and successfully implemented an innovative, learner-centered method of teaching science that achieved fantastic results.

Throughout the mid-1990s, Dr. Roemer flourished as a physics teacher for Edward R. Murrow High School. Thanks to the success of the aforementioned teaching method, he was invited to conduct a workshop about his techniques at a conference that was organized by the Science Council of New York City in 1996. After teaching physics and general science for approximately 14 years, Dr. Roemer retired from his academic career in 1998.

Following his retirement from teaching, Dr. Roemer has continued to thrive as a copyeditor of science textbooks and ancillaries. He has also developed a reputation as an esteemed fundamental theologist. His interest in this controversial area initially emerged at Fordham University, where he enrolled in a metaphysics course that was taught by the late W. Norris Clarke, who previously served as the president of the Metaphysical Society of America. According to Dr. Roemer, Father Clarke was such an enthralling professor that it was not uncommon for students to give him a standing ovation at the end of class.

Alongside his work as a copyeditor, Dr. Roemer regularly publishes articles and hosts podcasts about the relationship between science and religion. He has written extensively about a wide range of topics such as the big bang theory, evolution, atheism and the shroud of Turin. Dr. Roemer additionally excels as an active member of the American Philosophical Association, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Institute for Theological Encounter with Science and Technology and the Christian Speaker Network. He attributes his continuous success to his spirituality, especially his ardent belief in life after death.

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

