David King and Connor Houghton Promoted to Partner at Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF), an elite majority women-owned trial boutique, has announced that trial attorneys David King and Connor S. Houghton have been promoted to partner, effective July 1, 2024, based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

"David's success in commercial litigation and Connor's track record in IP speak volumes about what they bring to the table for our team," shared Christine Lehman, Managing Partner of RJLF's D.C. office. "These promotions really emphasize how important it is for us to support and grow our talent. We're excited about the outlook they'll bring to their roles, benefiting our clients along the way."

David King is a trial and appellate lawyer with a decade of complex commercial litigation experience, ranging from consumer protection and bankruptcy litigation to antitrust issues, trade secret disputes, breach of contract, and white collar litigation. King's practice has included substantive briefing in federal district and appellate courts and his versatility spans the financial, manufacturing, technology, and food and beverage sectors. Notably, he played a key role in securing a full acquittal in a high-profile federal criminal and antitrust trial by the Department of Justice, involving price-fixing in the $28 billion broiler chicken industry. Global Competition Review named this win "Behavioural Matter of the Year 2023 (Americas)."

Before joining the firm, King was an attorney with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He began his legal career as a law clerk to Judge David S. Tatel on the D.C. Circuit. He obtained his J.D. with Highest Honors from the University of Chicago Law School and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Dayton with a B.S. in Biochemistry. Prior to attending law school, King was a Peace Corps volunteer in Mozambique for two years.

Connor S. Houghton is a skilled trial and intellectual property attorney with extensive experience spanning diverse technologies. Houghton litigates across federal district and appellate courts, the International Trade Commission (ITC), and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Named a Top 100 Verdict of 2023 by Law.com's VerdictSearch, he helped secure an $84 million willful patent infringement verdict on behalf of Cirba, following a five-day jury trial in the District of Delaware. After only two hours of deliberation, the jurors found VMware willfully infringed Cirba's patent that covers cutting-edge virtualization technology. Houghton also secured a crucial patent victory for Corning Optical Communications in the ITC, resulting in a General Exclusion Order against infringing products, effectively barring them from the U.S. for the patents' duration.

Houghton earned his J.D. with honors from Harvard Law School, and he graduated summa cum laude from Northeastern University with a B.S. in Chemistry.

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned, reinventing the practice of law without the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests.

