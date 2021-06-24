David Klein, Ph.D., Joins Volta Charging as Chief Data Scientist

In this role, Dr. Klein will lead the team developing Volta Charging's machine intelligent charging network capabilities, including predicting energy demand, anticipating consumer behavioral shifts and optimizing internal operations. Reporting to Praveen Mandal, Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Klein and his team will bring advanced data science expertise to lead Volta Charging in accelerating the company's decision processes, creating unique intellectual property, developing automated predictive systems , intelligent interfaces and working to advance the industry at large.

Dr. Klein brings to Volta Charging more than 15 years of deep learning, machine learning and data science expertise with a history of transforming industries by facilitating the adoption of AI and data science. He is named an inventor on 14 U.S. granted patents, and four international patents for his work covering neural networks, intelligent sensors, context awareness, adaptive power control and more. He has also led the development of an electric vehicle charging station planning tool for optimizing charging station placement in cities based on mobility patterns. In addition, Dr. Klein has a passion for conservation and utilizes his skills on behalf of endangered species to support large scale species monitoring.

"Data is being collected everywhere, but what we do with it is the key to driving our innovation and growth," said Mandal. "As Volta Charging continues to evolve, the machine intelligent charging networks that David and his team will help us build will be foundational to the development of the infrastructure to support EV charging using proprietary techniques to accelerate EV charging adoption, as well as advancing the industry as a whole."

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is one of the largest infrastructural shifts of this generation, Volta Charging builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that is centered around the evolving spending habits caused by the move to electric vehicles. Volta Charging's business model is to build open-network charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.

"I'm excited to join a company whose mission aligns with my own: harnessing data to move toward a greener future," said Dr. Klein. "Our AI work will enable Volta Charging to continue intelligently placing charging stations in the locations that best optimize fueling, and will, in turn, help businesses and municipalities plan for the wave of EV adoption that will match consumer needs and have the most impact to the community."

About Volta Industries, Inc.

Volta Industries, Inc. (Volta Charging) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

In February 2021, Volta and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

