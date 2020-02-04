David Kovar brings industry expertise, leadership to CompTIA Drone Advisory Council

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- URSA, Inc. today announced that David Kovar, CEO, has joined the Drone Advisory Council of CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry. As a member of the council, Kovar will contribute to CompTIA's initiatives that help businesses navigate the new drone landscape and provide guidance for both providers and users of drones in the changing regulatory environment.

Kovar is the founder and CEO of URSA Inc., which is the single source of truth for unmanned system risk management. URSA answers critical operational, incident, and governance risks by visualizing system telemetry data.

He founded the practice of UAV forensics in 2015 and is one of the leading practitioners in the country. Kovar worked in digital forensics and cyber security since the mid 90's and, prior to founding URSA he led EY's U.S. incident response program.

"With the breadth of his experience in the industry, David is a strong addition to our Drone Advisory Council," said Annette Taber, CompTIA's senior vice president for industry outreach. "His insights into the drone landscape – how it is being shaped, marketed, regulated and deployed – will help guide the actions we take as an advisory council, an association, and an industry."

"I am honored to be a part of the CompTIA Drone Advisory Council board to guide standards and practices for the drone industry," said Kovar. "Having a measured and inclusive approach from all stakeholders to implement community practices and guidelines will be a critical part of the growing UAV industry and I am excited to participate with this team of experts."

The CompTIA Drone Advisory Council is comprised of experts in the industry including providers, service companies, lawyers, policy experts, end users and distributors. The council provides guidance and insight in matters relating to the drone market by sharing industry expertise and experience to help bring awareness of regulatory guidelines, business application advice and informative resources.

Kovar will support the council's main objectives this year, which include:

Promoting new drone standards and best practices for the commercial market.

Developing a strong relationship with the FAA to ensure all board advice and information is held to a high standard.

Articulating future use cases and potential for drone use.

Kovar earned a BA from Dartmouth in Computer Science and an MA from the Fletcher School at Tufts in International Affairs. He is a private pilot for fixed wing and rotor as well as hold a Part 107 certificate for UAV operations, and is the Advocacy Director for the National Association of Search and Rescue.

About URSA

URSA, Inc. is the single source of truth for unmanned system risk management. A New Hampshire based startup that was in the Techstars '18 Autonomous Technology Accelerator with the U.S. Air Force, URSA answers critical risk management questions by visualizing system telemetry data.

David Kovar, CEO, is the founder of drone forensics and is a frequent speaker at Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) industry events, and has presented to INTERPOL, HTCIA, and SANS.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org.

