David Kushner's Song "Daylight" Wins Grand Prize in International Songwriting Competition (ISC)

Judges include Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Linkin Park, Tom Waits, Shooter Jennings, Reba McEntire, Steven Curtis Chapman, Gabby Barrett, and More

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Songwriting Competition (ISC) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2023 competition. After careful consideration by a distinguished panel of judges comprising iconic music artists, songwriters, and industry professionals, the winners have emerged from a diverse pool of approximately 14,000 entries spanning a multitude of genres and 140 countries.

2023 ISC Grand Prize Winner - David Kushner

Founded in 2002, ISC stands as a premier global platform that celebrates and recognizes exceptional songwriting talent from around the world. Established to honor and promote the art of songwriting, ISC gives away more than $150,000 in cash and prizes, including a $25,000 cash prize to the overall Grand Prize winner. ISC has long been known for its commitment to providing a platform for artists to showcase their craft, and winning ISC is a significant accomplishment for a songwriter.

This year the overall Grand Prize is awarded to the song "Daylight," co-written by David Kushner, Hayden Robert Hubers, Jeremy Fedryk, Joshua Bruce Williams, Edison Boon Eason, and Drake Jon Livingston Jr. The song is a collaborative effort and reflects the individual perspectives and writing skills of these talented songwriters.

"The first time I heard the Grand Prize-winning song "Daylight," I knew it was extraordinary," said Founder Candace Avery. "It is a song that showcases a profound understanding of the art of songwriting, not just as a composition but also as an anthem that beautifully reflects the complexities of the human spirit. It is truly a tour de force of songwriting."

As the performer of "Daylight," David Kushner is an incredibly gifted artist who brings the song to life in such a memorable way, and he is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music world. In a very short time, Kushner's career has skyrocketed after achieving huge success with his first single "Miserable Man" which went viral on TikTok." This single, along with the second single, "Forgettable," appeared on his debut EP Footprints / Found which was released in 2022. The ISC-winning song "Daylight" was released in April, 2023 and since then has amassed more than a billion plays on Spotify alone - and growing daily. It was also nominated in the 2024 BRIT Awards for International Song of the Year. Originally from Chicago, IL, Kushner now resides in Los Angeles, CA.

ISC winners have included many artists who have gone on to achieve great success, including Vance Joy, Bastille, Tones and I, Coco Jones, Gotye, Illenium, Fantastic Negrito, Faouzia, Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Bloom, The Teskey Brothers, Ondara, Passenger, The Band Perry, Dean Lewis, Gregory Porter, Amy Shark, and many more.

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, ISC awards a First, Second, and Third Place in each category. These winners embody the spirit of musical diversity and continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide with their distinctive voices and unique perspectives. Hailing from all over the world (50% of this year's winners come from outside the USA), they range from talented amateurs to seasoned songwriting veterans.

ISC is sponsored by: AGD Entertainment, Arturia, Hookist, Lewitt, Lurssen, Music Business Registry, PlayMPE, Pressed Fresh, Proel, ROLI, and Songbox

For a complete list of winners and to listen to the winning songs, please visit the ISC website at www.songwritingcompetition.com .

Entries are now open for ISC 2024. For more information and to enter, go to https://www.songwritingcompetition.com

Contact: Candace Avery

International Songwriting Competition

615.251.4441

[email protected]

www.songwritingcompetition.com

SOURCE International Songwriting Competition