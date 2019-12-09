David L. Holmberg recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential People by Modern Healthcare

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the industry, in terms of leadership and impact.

"This year's selection process was contentious and difficult. Many healthcare organizations made bold strides in the continued transformation of the industry. Many others were more cautious during a year that brought uncertainty over how the law of the land might change as a result of a federal court decision," commented Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare editor. "The honorees chosen this year by Modern Healthcare and our readers are those who were fearless in their risky strategies and unapologetic in their rationale. Whether you agree with the compiled list or not, you can't argue with the influence of these 100 healthcare leaders. Congratulations to those honorees."

"I am honored and humbled to be included amongst my peers and visionary industry leaders by Modern Healthcare," commented Holmberg. "This award reflects the hard work and dedication of all Highmark Health employees over the past year, who helped the company achieve several key milestones that will enable us to move forward with our mission of creating a remarkable health experience and freeing people to be their best. I share this award with each and every one of them."

Congratulations to those who have been designated with the industry's highest honor.

