David L. Taylor is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STERLING, Mass., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David L. Taylor is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his outstanding contributions in the field of Law and acknowledgement of his role as an Attorney and Senior Partner with Adams & Blinn Counsellors at Law, P.C.

Adams & Blinn Counsellors at Law provides quality, expert legal services in two offices located in Cambridge and Sterling, Massachusetts. The firm's dedicated Real Estate, Probate and Trusts Attorneys have more than 125 years' combined experience, priding themselves on high ethical standards and securing favorable results. A native of Boston, Mr. Taylor is an acclaimed Attorney and Senior Partner serving clients in the Cambridge office, less than two minutes away from Lechmere Canal Park.

Garnering nearly fifty years of vast knowledge and experience, Mr. Taylor specializes in real estate, corporate, real estate, elder, trust, probate, and nonprofit tax laws. In addition to his legal experience, he is renowned for being a strong strategic planner, event planner, and public speaker. A proud third generation lawyer, learning the skills necessary to succeed at an early age has continuously attributed to his success throughout his professional career.



An academic scholar, Mr. Taylor completed his undergraduate studies at Brown University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics in 1967. Following this, he attended Boston School of Law, obtaining a Juris Doctorate in 1970. Within a year, he was admitted to practice law in Massachusetts. Since then, he has also been admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court, U.S. Supreme Court, and District of Massachusetts and U.S. Court of Appeals, First Circuit.



To further his professional development, Mr. Taylor is a member of the American Bar Association, Massachusetts Bar Association, and Christian Legal Society.



For more information, please visit https://www.adamsblinn.com.

