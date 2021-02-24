David Lampe of Mint Wealth Management Wins 2020 Community Inspiration Award

Helping a Hero partners with other local builders, developers, and community members to build adapted homes for wounded heroes as they reintegrate back into their communities. After an especially trying year for many, underserved groups like Veterans need community service support now more than ever. David is involved with the efforts of Helping a Hero through coordinating the staging of houses, transporting soldiers to their new homes, and numerous other volunteer efforts.

"My wife, Charlotte, has served as Helping a Hero's National Staging Coordinator since we got involved with the organization after attending a fundraiser five years ago that deeply moved us," says David Lampe. "It is humbling to decorate homes that have been uniquely adapted for wounded service members. Helping transport these heroes, many of whom are in wheelchairs, to their new homes is an honor and I am thankful to have been selected."

The 2020 Community Inspiration Award recognizes Gold and Platinum financial advisors across the United States for their inspiring actions with charitable organizations in their local communities. Advisors receive recognition, and in return, the organizations they have helped receive a donation from AssetMark, a wealth management firm based in Concord, CA, and sponsor of the award.

"Helping a Hero does inspiring work supporting injured soldiers who have experienced a great deal of trauma and psychological distress while in the line of duty," said Dylan Glass, Marketing & Communications Associate of Mint Wealth Management. "Our CEO, Adam Lampe, is tremendously proud of David's dedication to this outstanding nonprofit and their mission of serving families who sacrifice to protect."

About Company: Mint Wealth Management is a firm dedicated to providing holistic wealth advice to families in Greater Houston and across the United States. Founded in 1976, Mint Wealth Management takes pride in its earned reputation for offering a truly objective, honest and realistic wealth management approach. Learn more at MintWM.com.

Disclaimer:

The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Mint Wealth Management. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by Mint Wealth Management, without any stated or implied endorsement of the company, information, investment, person, product, or service.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., (RAA), member FINRA / SIPC. RAA is separately owned and other entities and/or marking names, products or services referenced here are independent of RAA.

Media Contact

Company Name: Flackable

Contact Person: Lexie Kilpatrick

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (866) 225-0920 ext. 107

SOURCE Mint Wealth Management