DAVID LETTERMAN RECEIVES GLAUCOMA FOUNDATION'S SPOTLIGHT AWARD

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Glaucoma Foundation, writer, performer and producer David Letterman was front and center at TGF's April 18th Gala in New York City, where he received the Foundation's inaugural Chairman's Spotlight Award.

Said TGF Chairman Gregory K. Harmon, MD, "This new award puts a spotlight on the transformative effect individuals can have in their chosen field and their activism and philanthropy on behalf of others. I can't think of anyone more deserving than our first recipient, David Letterman."

David Letterman receives The Glaucoma Foundation Spotlight Award.

Accepting the award, Mr. Letterman presented a special new "Top 10 List" about visits to an eye doctor. "The curing and treating of this disease is truly a gift to me and my family," noted Mr. Letterman, whose mother had glaucoma.

The Glaucoma Foundation was founded in 1984 by Dr. Robert Ritch to identify and support innovative research in glaucoma. "Even then," says TGF President and CEO Elena Sturman, it was understood that research would hold the key to opening doors that could lead to new treatments and eventually a cure for this insidious disease." Ten years later, TGF's interdisciplinary Annual International Scientific Think Tank was launched, helping to set the course.

Glaucoma afflicts some 3 million people in the U.S. and 80 million worldwide. Eliminating blindness from glaucoma through vital research, education and collaboration remains TGF's core mission. In recent years TGF has developed new initiatives to educate the public and help glaucoma patients around the world manage their disease. During Covid, TGF began presenting an ongoing series of impactful webinars. "We strive to be a valuable resource and to improve the lives of people with glaucoma worldwide," says Ms. Sturman.

In addition to honoring Mr. Letterman, TGF presented its Kitty Carlisle Hart Award of Merit for Lifetime Achievement at the Gala to Barry S. Friedberg & Charlotte Moss, and Kenneth & Linda Mortenson. Ms. Hart, the stage and screen actress, was a devoted friend of the Foundation for many years.

The Anniversary Gala with 250 in attendance has raised $550,000 in support of the Foundation's mission to eradicate blindness caused by glaucoma. Proceeds will be applied to its research program.

