David Lindenbaum Joins Blockchange Inc. to Expand Digital Asset Adoption in Asset Management Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchange Inc , the platform for Registered Investment Advisors and Asset Managers to engage in the digital asset ecosystem, today announced the appointment of David Lindenbaum to its strategic advisory board. Mr. Lindenbaum will advise the company on product and business strategy as it expands to grow adoption of its BITRIA Digital Asset TAMP with Asset Managers.

The Blockchange BITRIA platform is an institutional grade solution that enables RIAs and Asset Managers to diversify their clients' portfolios into bitcoin and more than 30 other digital assets, with all assets custodied by Gemini . The platform is used by multiple RIAs, and the company recently launched an SMA partner program to simplify adoption of digital assets for advisors who prefer to outsource to experienced digital asset managers.

Mr. Lindenbaum brings 27 years of financial services experience, having been responsible for all aspects of product development and management including front-end proposal systems, performance reporting, due diligence, asset allocation and portfolio accounting in previous roles at Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo Investments, Bear Stearns, and Royal Alliance Associates. He also brings significant product expertise in separately managed accounts, alternative investments, structured products, mutual funds, and investment advisory products. At Schwab he oversaw the largest separately managed account platform in the United States with more than $200B assets under management, and more than 1200 asset managers and 5500 strategies.

"I'm excited by the opportunity that digital assets bring to investors and financial advisors," said Lindenbaum. "There's a lot of experience from FIAT markets that hasn't yet been applied to this asset class, because there hasn't been enough demand. But now that demand is starting to be created and there's a huge green field ahead of us to expand adoption. Blockchange has a unique platform that allows advisors to engage quickly and effectively, and they've already made first steps into the asset management space with their SMA Network . I'm looking forward to working with Dan Eyre and his team to expand and optimize their approach to the asset management community."

"David Lindenbaum's extensive background in financial services, particularly his experience in building out large SMA programs is a perfect fit for our current stage of growth," commented Blockchange Inc. CEO Dan Eyre. "Asset managers control a very large share of the investment management market and we see tremendous opportunity for digital asset adoption with the right product fit and approach to the market. We're very grateful to have David's depth and breadth of expertise to help us bring the growth and diversification potential of digital assets to more Americans."

Blockchange simplifies the path to digital asset investing for financial advisors. The company's Digital Asset SMA and Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform solutions offer a range of options for advisors to offer their clients the advantages and flexibility of direct asset ownership, together with a broad selection of asset choices that can be tailored to the growth and risk appetites of different classes of investors. Blockchange was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco California. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://blockchange.ai or contact [email protected] .

