David Lipkin Joins argodesign as Managing Director, North America

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- argodesign , a product design consultancy and incubator of new experiences, announced today that David Lipkin joins its global leadership team as Managing Director, North America, based out of New York. Founder of renowned design firm Method, David brings decades of experience to argo's executive bench.

"After retiring from Method, I thought I was done with agency life; that I didn't have more to learn and new challenges to tackle. argo showed me that I was wrong and piqued my interest with their design-led, tech-savvy organization, rigor, and humility. I'm looking forward to helping them grow the business in new and possibly unexpected ways."

Lipkin's work with clients, including Apple, McDonalds, Comcast, TED, Microsoft, and Google, brings to argo lessons on the real impact that design and technology can have on business and what a design leader's role can and should be.

"David is one of the best in the business at building and scaling world-class design firms," said Mark Gauger, Founder and Managing Partner. "Having him join argo's executive team is a huge compliment to our place in the industry and where we're headed on a global scale."

argodesign is a product design consultancy, growth partner to entrepreneurs, and incubator of new experiences. We create products that hide their technological prowess, evoke delight, and demonstrate simplicity and value. Our team is made up of experienced designers, expert technologists, strategic thinkers, and passionate makers. To learn more, please visit www.argodesign.com .

