David Loewy Joins OpenMoves as Partner and Chief Creative Officer

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMoves today proudly announced that David Loewy will become partner and chief creative officer, effective immediately. With 20 years of digital agency experience, Loewy will partner with OpenMoves President Amir Chitayat to manage and grow the Long Island-based performance marketing agency, adding strategic vision, creative direction, and digital expertise.

Loewy was most recently the Chief Creative Officer of Hedgehog, a digital design and development consultancy, leading their creative and UX strategy teams. Hedgehog was recently acquired by Sitecore, a global leader in digital software.

"OpenMoves' legacy of success has been built on providing impactful and measurable results to our clients," said Chitayat. "David enhances our ability to deliver successful outcomes through creative paid media campaigns, optimized landing pages, and clear digital strategy focused on conversions. Together, we will pursue a shared vision to help customers grow their businesses with the help of our team of veteran digital marketers."

"I was attracted to OpenMoves because of the amazing results they provide to each client," said Loewy. "With the addition of creative marketing and performance-based design services, we will continue to provide our b2b and b2c clients with the competitive edge they'll need to engage users, convert leads, and build sales."

Loewy has two decades of experience leading creative and strategic teams and developing world-class creative experiences with some of the most influential companies in the world, including Revlon, Hyatt, Johnson & Johnson, Lavazza, Thomson Reuters and McKinsey & Company. He and his teams have won numerous national and international digital marketing awards, including Gold Web Marketing Association awards, Gold W3 awards, Webby Honoree award, Gold IMA awards and Communication Arts awards.

Hedgehog acquired David's agency, Loewy Design, in March 2016. Loewy Design brought to Hedgehog its capabilities as a full-service digital agency providing design, marketing and strategy to Fortune 500 and mid-size companies.

About OpenMoves

OpenMoves offers performance marketing services to established and start-up companies, franchises, non-profits and e-commerce organizations seeking growth, efficiency, and profitability. Its team of 25 professionals specializing in online performance marketing, including paid search, paid social, search engine optimization, marketing automation, conversion rate optimization, social media and related disciplines.

OpenMoves is a Google Premier Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, Bing Partner, as well as Amazon and various DSPs and Marketing Automation platforms. It serves clients in both ecommerce and lead generation across a range of industries. Based in Long Island, NY, the company serves companies across North America and around the world.

