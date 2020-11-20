David Lynch To Launch "MEDITATE AMERICA" On December 3

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The David Lynch Foundation (DLF) will host a live, virtual benefit concert on Thursday, December 3 featuring headliners including Graham Nash, Elvis Costello, Katy Perry, Hugh Jackman, and Kesha. The free event, coined "MEDITATE AMERICA," will be a celebration to raise support to bring free Transcendental Meditation (TM) training to adults and children in need, including healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines, veterans battling PTSD and depression, and families living in at-risk communities. The event will also highlight "Heal the Healers Now," a new initiative to bring TM to the medical providers who are working tirelessly to end the pandemic. Register for tickets at meditateamerica.org.

Highlights of the celebration will include:

Graham Nash singing "Our House" with a children's choir

singing "Our House" with a children's choir Elvis Costello singing "What's So Funny About Peace, Love and Understanding?"

singing "What's So Funny About Peace, Love and Understanding?" Kesha and Jim James singing the Bob Dylan classic, "I Shall Be Released."

singing the Bob Dylan classic, "I Shall Be Released." Sting singing " One World Is Enough," along with the renowned West African singer Angelique Kidjo

singing " Is Enough," along with the renowned West African singer Hugh Jackman interviewing Katy Perry about her meditation practice

interviewing about her meditation practice George Stephanopoulos , Robin Roberts , and ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will host the event

MEDITATE AMERICA

Meditate America is a national initiative to help address the pandemic of trauma and toxic stress in society by bringing the evidence-based Transcendental Meditation technique to everyone in the country who is at-risk and vulnerable to stress and trauma. The first phase of the initiative, now under way, is to conduct large-scale, randomized controlled trials on the benefits of the technique for healing trauma, reducing high blood pressure and risk of heart disease and stroke and reducing anxiety and depression. Outcomes from the trials will be used to qualify TM for coverage from private and public insurance companies. Once the technique has been approved for reimbursement, then anyone who suffers from stress and stress-related disorders will be able to learn TM at no cost to the individual. In this way, as many as 300 million people will be able to meditate, a development that will transform the health of the people and the entire nation.

