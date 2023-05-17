David M. La Valle appointed President of American Capital Management, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Capital Management, Inc. (ACM) is pleased to announce the appointment of David M. La Valle to the position of President. David succeeds his father, Luke P. La Valle, Jr., who assumes the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in this transition.

David M. La Valle

"I am honored to have the responsibility of leading our team through the next threshold of growth and look forward to continuing to build on our deep and valued relationships. We have a unique investment philosophy, tremendous culture, and a proven record of accomplishment. I am confident that ACM is well positioned to support the needs of our clients now and in the future," said David.

David has a long-tenured history with ACM. He was a research intern during college and started his ACM career as an analyst after graduation. He then spent six years outside the firm before rejoining in 2008 as a portfolio manager and analyst while assuming the additional responsibility of Co-Chief Investment Officer in 2018. "During the past 15 years, David has been a major contributor to the success of ACM and is a highly respected member of our team. He has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to our clients while leading our team through many challenging market environments. I am excited for this next chapter of our company under his leadership," Luke said.

Previously, David served four years in the U. S. Army as an Air Defense Officer, attaining the rank of Captain, and deploying to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was commissioned after completing four years as an ROTC scholarship cadet. After his military service, he spent two years at Morgan Stanley as an analyst in their Capital Markets Group.

David graduated from Stanford University with a B.A. in Political Science where he was an All-American and scholarship athlete on their Varsity Fencing Team.

SOURCE American Capital Management