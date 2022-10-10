David M. Williams, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David M. Williams, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional in the Medical field, acknowledging his group practice accomplishments at Southside Medical Center.

With over 40 years of experience in medicine, David M. Williams, MD, is a board-certified family practitioner practicing at Southside Medical Center in Atlanta, GA. A trusted family physician, Dr. Williams has been the President and CEO of Southside Medical Center since 1997. He started his career in public health as an epidemiologist with the State of Georgia and was the first Director of the Georgia AIDS Program.

Southside Medical Center is a leader in organizing, providing, and supporting affordable health care and related services to the public through diversified business activities. Founded in 1967 as the Atlanta Southside Comprehensive Health Center, it is committed to providing exceptional primary health care and related services to the medically underserved of Atlanta. Dr. Williams performs a primarily administrative role in this extensive group practice with over 60 medical professionals. He focuses on preventative medicine and sees patients in his other practices, working with them on age management medicine and weight loss.

Before embarking on his professional journey, Dr. Williams earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and completed his Medical Doctor degree at the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara in Mexico. He received his Master of Public Health degree and did his residencies in family practice and preventative medicine at Emory University's Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. Additionally, the doctor completed an Access to Community Health fellowship at the National Association of Community Health Centers and a fellowship in educating other physicians at Morehouse. The doctor is board certified in family practice.

Dr. Williams serves as President of Choice Healthcare Network, an Independent Physician Association (IPA) in Georgia, among his other roles. He is also Chairman of the Georgia State School of Public Health Board. He is active in the Peach State Healthcare Board, a board member of the towns of Summerhill and Mechanicsville, and serves as Vice-Chair of the Atlanta Community Access Board.

Among his professional memberships and affiliations, Dr. Williams is a member of the American Medical Association, the Georgia State Medical Association, and the Georgia Primary Healthcare Association. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and has been an active member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. The doctor volunteers for the Peachtree Roadrace in his spare time.

In light of this recognition, Dr. Williams would like to acknowledge his father, Robert Williams, MD.

For more information, visit www.southsidemedical.net.





Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who