David MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group, Featured on SIA's Staffing 100 North America List for 2020

Compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, the list acknowledges the leadership, talent, and commitment of those driving efficiencies, impacting legislation, and advancing the ecosystem. It includes women and men who are spearheading growth for their organization and the industry by creating efficient processes, using technology to create new models of work that are driven by people, and setting the gold standard for operational practices and business performance.

"As movers and shakers, the 2020 honorees are leading the industry through change and transformation into a new world of work," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, SIA. "Our ecosystem is more interconnected than ever before; its frontiers are more varied and areas like diversity and inclusion, compliance, workers' rights, and online talent marketplaces have become more complex and integral to today's business models, with technology enabling more sophisticated solutions."

"In the midst of the growing complexity of the talent solutions industry, technology and dynamic processes have come to the fore," said MacKeen. "But while entrepreneurial thinking and innovation are necessary to thrive, I still believe that the heart of our industry lies in building genuine and meaningful relationships with our clients, consultants, and in our communities. Eliassen Group, as a whole, is successful because the entire organization shares these values."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive their clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging over 30 years of success, their expertise in technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, risk management & business optimization services, government solutions, and life sciences enables them to partner with their clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence, deep networks, as well as national reach. For more information, visit http://www.eliassen.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions

Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. For more information, visit www.staffingindustry.com.

