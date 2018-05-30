David MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group, Named a Finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Award in the New England Region

"Evolution and growth are impossible without change and risk, and it is my honor to lead a company of passionate and visionary employees," said MacKeen. "The success of Eliassen Group is due to the entrepreneurial thinking that is embodied by the entire team, with our employees actively challenging themselves to be better and consistently contributing innovative ideas."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum™, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging nearly 30 years of success, our expertise in IT staffing, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, and life sciences enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence, deep networks, as well as national reach. For more information, visit http://www.eliassen.com.

