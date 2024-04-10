David McCourt and Vint Cerf speak on the 50th anniversary of the Internet on its past, present and future in an AI world

Telecom innovator and Internet inventor speak at the 36th annual gathering of the Club de Investigación Tecnológica in Costa Rica on AI and its place in society

DUBLIN, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "It's a country's responsibility to ensure all citizens have high-speed broadband and access to the health and wealth that AI can bring to its people." This was the stark warning from Granahan McCourt founder and CEO David McCourt as he spoke at Costa Rica's prestigious Club de Investigación Tecnológica this week, urging all small countries like Costa Rica to take a leadership role in the global AI race.

"We need guard rails, transparency, and fairness, but stopping the role of AI in the development of society is a mistake," continued McCourt.

Vint Cerf, founder of the internet, was speaking with telecom innovator, David McCourt, in Costa Rica about the Past, Present and Future of the Internet in an AI world (PRNewsfoto/Granahan McCourt Capital)

Speaking alongside Vint Cert, recognized as one of "the fathers of the Internet", McCourt presented his vision for the future, adding: "Technology is a solution for cheaper and better education, cheaper healthcare, and a cleaner environment. However, without connectivity, the gap between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots' will only get wider."

The Costa Rica Times calls McCourt "synonymous with innovation in the telecom realm". The paper went on to say McCourt's work is "a testament to the possibilities that lie in harnessing technology to bridge gaps and connect countries".

Having spent his 30-year career at the intersection of public policy, business and society, The Economist describes him as possessing "impeccable credentials as a telecom revolutionary", which started when he founded the first competitive phone company in America. McCourt went on to become the first to launch the triple play that is voice, video and data – today considered the norm- and has founded or bought over 30 companies in nine countries.

As the founder and Chairman of National Broadband Ireland (NBI), McCourt now spearheads the rollout of the Irish Government's National Broadband Plan, which is well regarded as one of the most successful multi-billion-dollar megaprojects in the world. Laying enough fibre to go around the world nearly four times, McCourt's team at NBI is deploying its network to over 1.1 million people across 569,000 rural homes, farms, schools and businesses. Acting on the Irish Government's mandate, no-one will be left behind, setting up Ireland to become the first country in Europe to provide high-speed broadband to 100% of the population.

"With its National Broadband Plan, the Irish Government has set a blueprint for other nations to follow, rolling out an ambitious plan to give all citizens access to the world's leading fiber connectivity. How we live, work, communicate, and govern is all going to change in this new world order, and it all starts with building the right foundations with ubiquitous access to high-speed broadband," said McCourt.

Roberto Sasso, President of the Club de Investigación Tecnológica, commented: "As an entrepreneur, business leader, and informed media commentator, David McCourt is helping the world understand the existential need for high-speed Internet for all, not just the city dwellers, and how to harness the opportunities in Artificial Intelligence and seize opportunities to view it as our friend, not foe. We are honored to have David join us in Costa Rica and fascinated to hear the comparisons he makes between Ireland and Costa Rica, both as small countries with successful track records of bold policy decisions and innovative practices."

During his time in Costa Rica, McCourt is also shooting content for his upcoming TV documentary 'An Inquiry into the AI Health & Wealth of Nations', exploring the real-life stories of people at the cutting edge of developments in Artificial Intelligence.

"Costa Rica has already made tremendous steps to harness the transformational benefits of Artificial Intelligence, and through our new TV documentary, we're set to shine a light on the work Costa Rica has done to use AI to solve major challenges, from regenerating the rain forest, to pioneering sustainable fishing practices. We've also spent time with amazing talents like Pedro Capmany, who has inspired the world with his use of AI in popular music. We plan to tell these captivating stories, shot in Costa Rica's beautiful environments, and share them with the world."

About David McCourt

David McCourt is the Chairman and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital, a global technology, media and telecommunications firm renowned for innovation and partnering with countries and corporations to solve societal problems and create jobs. He is also the Chairman of National Broadband Ireland, delivering the Irish Government's National Broadband Plan.

Recognized as one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, McCourt is also an Emmy Award-winning television producer and is the author of the bestselling book Total Rethink. He is the inaugural economist in residence at USC Annenberg, inaugural executive in residence for Entrepreneurial Economics and Innovation at Georgetown University, and an Adjunct Full Professor at University College Dublin specializing in AI.

