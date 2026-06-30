David Meltzer Delivers Inspiring Zeigler University Guest Speaker Series Presentation On Building A Culture of Champions

Zeigler University Guest Speaker Series welcomed David Meltzer as its latest celebrity guest speaker this past Thursday, June 18, 2026. The bestselling author, entrepreneur, and sports executive shared how leadership, gratitude, accountability, and purpose can build a championship culture.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur, bestselling author, sports executive, and top podcast host David Meltzer brought his signature message of leadership, purpose and personal accountability to Zeigler Auto Group's highly successful Zeigler University Guest Speaker Series this past Thursday, June 18 2026.

Held inside the Zeigler Honda Locker Room, Meltzer's keynote challenged hundreds of Zeigler team members to redefine success by focusing less on outcomes and more on building people, creating culture, and leading with gratitude.

David Meltzer joins the Zeigler University Guest Speaker Series as its latest celebrity guest on Thursday, June 18, 2026

"People don't work for companies anymore. They work for cultures," Meltzer said. "If you build champions on your team, your organization will win championships."

As the former CEO of the sports agency that inspired the film Jerry Maguire, David Meltzer is widely recognized for helping business leaders, entrepreneurs, athletes and organizations achieve success through values-based leadership. He is the executive producer of Apple TV's 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours, Entrepreneur's Elevator Pitch, and serves as chairman and partner of the Napoleon Hill Institute.

Throughout his presentation, Meltzer emphasized that every successful organization is built on three essential pillars: shared values, consistent daily practices, and disciplined execution. While many companies concentrate on financial goals or sales metrics, he encouraged leaders to invest first in developing people.

"Don't focus on winning championships," Meltzer told attendees. "Focus on building champions, then those championships will take care of themselves."

His message closely aligned with Zeigler Auto Group's ongoing investment in employee development through Zeigler University and the company's D.R.I.V.E. core values: Development, Reputation, Integrity, Vision and Execution.

Meltzer also shared the personal journey that shaped his philosophy.

Growing up in Akron, Ohio, he was raised by a single mother—a second-grade teacher supporting six children—who instilled the values of gratitude, resilience and service despite limited financial resources.

"I wanted to be rich, but not to buy Ferraris," Meltzer said. "I wanted to buy my mom a house."

That purpose drove his career decisions, eventually leading him away from a traditional legal career and into the emerging technology industry. Betting on internet-based legal research software at a time when many questioned its future, Meltzer became a millionaire within months. Just a few years later, the company was acquired in a multibillion-dollar transaction.

His career continued to accelerate through leadership positions in Silicon Valley, where he helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for technology ventures before entering the sports industry. As CEO of the Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, Meltzer worked alongside elite professional athletes, championship organizations and some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

Despite achieving extraordinary financial success by his early 30s, Meltzer told attendees that wealth alone failed to provide fulfillment.

One of the keynote's most memorable moments came as Meltzer openly discussed losing more than $100 million during the 2008 financial crisis. He described how ego, poor financial decisions and an unwillingness to seek help contributed to his downfall.

Rather than allowing the experience to define him, Meltzer said it transformed his outlook on leadership and success. Today, he believes vulnerability, gratitude and asking for help are essential characteristics of effective leaders.

His personal rebuilding process ultimately became the foundation for the leadership philosophy he now shares with organizations across the globe.

The Zeigler University Guest Speaker Series regularly brings nationally recognized business leaders, entrepreneurs, professional athletes and motivational speakers to inspire Zeigler team members through real-world lessons in leadership, innovation and personal growth.

Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2025.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group