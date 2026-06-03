Zeigler Auto Group Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Two Decades of Consecutive West Michigan's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Awards

For the 20th year in a row, the National Association for Business Resources has named Zeigler Auto Group a West Michigan's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner. This 2026 award is a monumental milestone placing Zeigler in a league of its own as a company that has consistently set high standards for innovation, communication, and employee well-being for two full decades.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeigler Auto Group is proud to announce that it has earned its 20th consecutive West Michigan's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® award. This 2026 recognition highlights Zeigler Auto Group's enduring commitment to cultivating a workplace culture rooted in innovation, communication, and employee well-being.

Zeigler Auto Group earns its 20th consecutive W. Michigan Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®️ Award

With a ten to one winning ratio, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program demands that all winning companies be truly innovative in their employee engagement execution. Achieving this honor for two full decades places Zeigler in a category of sustained excellence, demonstrating a long-standing dedication to progressive human resource practices and a people-first philosophy.

"Michigan is where the Zeigler story began, which makes earning this recognition for the 20th consecutive year especially meaningful," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group.

"This milestone is a direct product of the incredible people across our organization who bring our D.R.I.V.E. core values to life every day through Development, Reputation, Integrity, Vision, and Execution. Their commitment to our culture, our customers, and one another has made Zeigler a place where people can grow, succeed, and do meaningful work."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies organizations that distinguish themselves through forward-thinking leadership, strong employee engagement, and a commitment to creating meaningful workplace experiences. Zeigler's consistent inclusion, spanning 20 years, highlights its ability to evolve with the changing needs of its workforce while maintaining a clear and unwavering focus on its core values.

All winning companies were evaluated by an independent research firm that reviewed several key metrics. The categories for scoring included: Compensation, Benefits, and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement, and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Acceptance, Equity, and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance.

With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"Winning the West Michigan Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award for 20 years is truly a humbling honor for our teams! We owe this to our team members across the group and the level of customer service they provide as well as the culture they build to work day in and day out," said Mike Van Ryn, VP of talent development.

As Zeigler Auto Group celebrates this achievement, the company remains focused on the future—continuing to innovate, strengthen its culture, and create an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.

About The National Association for Business Resources

The National Association for Business Resources stands as a dynamic service organization, serving as a powerful source of knowledge. It identifies and honors excellence, fostering a robust community of elite thinkers while delivering a diverse array of tools and resources to executive leadership nationwide. Noteworthy among its offerings are The Best and Brightest programs, along with its esteemed business publication, Corp! Magazine.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2025.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Francis Mariela

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239.273.6976

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group