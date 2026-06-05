Carson Hocevar Joins Zeigler Auto Group at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Truck and Cup Series Doubleheader

KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar will represent Zeigler Auto Group in a NASCAR weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway (MIS)—competing in both the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 and the Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400.

Carson Hocevar to pilot the Zeigler.com No. 77 Chevy Camaro ZL1 at the Firekeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, June 7, 2026 Courtesy: Spire Motorsports Carson Hocevar to pilot the Zeigler.com No. 77 Chevy Silverado RST at the DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics on Saturday, June 6, 2026 Courtesy: Spire Motorsports

The 23-year-old and Portage native will pilot the No. 77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Silverado RST on Saturday's DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics. As a veteran of 89 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, Hocevar has logged one pole, six wins, 24 top fives and 37 top 10s, while leading 843 laps. He also qualified for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs in all three full-time seasons, earning a spot in the 2023 Championship 4.

"Harold, Aaron and the whole Zeigler family have been really great to me. The Zeigler headquarters is actually just a few miles down the road from where I grew up in Kalamazoo and remember passing it all the time when I was a kid," said Hocevar. "When you represent the Zeigler family and Zeigler Auto Group, you feel like you are representing the Kalamazoo and Portage areas. Could be a really special day if we can get it done."

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year will then return to the track on Sunday behind the wheel of the Zeigler.com No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race will be Hocevar's third NASCAR Cup Series start at the iconic two-mile Michigan oval. Hocevar currently sits ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship point standings, registering his first-career victory earlier this season at Talladega Superspeedway. Besides this win, he holds three top fives, six top 10s, and 356 points scored.

Saturday's DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics will be televised live on FS1 beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT on June 6. The race, the 12th of 25 points-paying events on the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule, will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 will air live on Prime beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT on June 7. The event is the 15th of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team's most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series' Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 88 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2025.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

MEDIA CONTACT

Francis Mariela

239.273.6976

[email protected]

SOURCE Zeigler Automotive Group