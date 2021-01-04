David Meltzer's New Pitch Show, "2 Minute Drill" to Air on Bloomberg TV, Amazon Prime Video, in Over 100 Million Homes in 2021

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 8th, 2021 the first "Pitch Only" show for over $50,000 of cash and prizes will premiere at 8:30 EST (7:30 CST) on Bloomberg TV.

2 Minute Drill features entrepreneurs from all walks of life competing each week for more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Hosted by Legendary Entrepreneur, Investor, and Best-Selling Author, David Meltzer, each episode features four contestants who have just two minutes to deliver their most convincing pitch ever. Who will fold under the pressure and who will thrive?

Teaming up with partners like Verb Technology Company Inc, ShiftPixy, POWERHOME Solar, LaunchBoom, KULR Technology, Just The Cheese, GetEmails, and many more, 2 Minute Drill will be featured on Bloomberg Television Network and Amazon Prime Video, upon its worldwide release this January.

Alongside David will be an array of accomplished guest judges, among those included are successful serial entrepreneurs Eric Ly, co-founder of LinkedIn, and Bradley Tusk, CEO and co-founder of Tusk Ventures, who will be sharing their billion-dollar insights with contestants and viewers.

David is also joined by featured guest judge, Rory Cutaia, CEO of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB), the #1 sales enablement platform. Jayson Waller, the host of the True Underdog Podcast and CEO of POWERHOME Solar, delivers an insightful "Tip of the Day" during each episode, giving entrepreneurs practical advice to improve their pitching skills. Scott Absher, CEO of the on-demand staffing platform ShiftPixy, Inc., (NASDAQ: PIXY) will also join to present the "Junior Achievement Impact Award" each episode, in recognition of entrepreneurs whose ideas are creating a positive social impact in their communities.

"This show is going to revolutionize the way that people pitch themselves and their businesses," explains David Meltzer. "With my experience as an executive producer of Entrepreneur Media's Elevator Pitch combined with the resources of our partners and sponsors, we are going to empower entrepreneurs to get their message across more effectively. I have been waiting for a TV show that really teaches the art of the pitch, rather than the facade of funding a deal."

Clarity Experiences, a dynamic California based production firm, partnered with David Meltzer to create a captivating audio and visual experience for the series that will wow viewers.

To learn more about 2 Minute Drill, reach out to Jake Fleshner at [email protected].

About the Host:

David Meltzer is the co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Former CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, and has been recognized as "Sports Humanitarian of the Year" by Variety. David is a three-time international best-selling author, a Top 100 Business Coach, the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch, and host of the top entrepreneur podcast, The Playbook.

