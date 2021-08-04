David Meltzer's "The Playbook: Sports & Entertainment" Announces Licensing Partnership with Blue Wire Network

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif, Aug 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Meltzer is proud to announce that his award-winning podcast "The Playbook" has partnered with Blue Wire and will be joining its network as "The Playbook: Sports & Entertainment". Featuring a wide range of successful millionaires, billionaires, entrepreneurs, and executives sharing their personal playbook for success, "The Playbook" has had more than five million downloads since its debut in 2017 and looks to continue this success as a part of the Blue Wire network. Scott Reinen, Blue Wire's Vice President of Talent, said, "David has been one of the most influential voices in the industry for decades. We're thrilled to be partnering with him to bring his educational content and expansive library of interviews with the biggest names in sports and entertainment to our network."

With "The Playbook: Sports & Entertainment" as a leading podcast in the industry, listeners get insights into the strategies that the world's most successful people use as they pursue their potential in sports and entertainment. "Blue Wire listeners and Playbook fans alike will love the stories and lessons shared by our amazing guests, and I can't wait to record at our new studio in the Wynn Las Vegas," said David Meltzer. Episodes also feature personal and career advice, with topics such as "How to Efficiently Use Your Time" and "Healing Your Relationships" providing guidance on how to improve your skills, knowledge, and desire.

About the Host:

David Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh ("Lee") Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. He is also the executive producer of 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours TV shows which stream on Amazon Prime Video and air on Friday's at 8:30pm PST on Bloomberg TV.

His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing…VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive. As part of that mission, for the past 20 years, he's been providing free weekly trainings to empower others to empower others to be happy.

About Blue Wire

Blue Wire is a sports and entertainment podcasting network bringing together the next generation of journalists, influencers, athletes and fans. Our mission is to amplify underrepresented stories in sports and connect people through fresh perspectives on traditional sports narratives. Blue Wire is proud to be home to shows including Spinsters with Haley O'Shaughnessy and Jordan Ligons, On the Clock with Colleen Wolfe, and the 2021 Webby-nominated series, American Prodigy.

For Press Inquiries:

Jake Fleshner

310-880-9259

[email protected]

Related Links:

www.bluewirepods.com

www.dmeltzer.com

SOURCE David Meltzer Enterprises

Related Links

https://www.bluewirepods.com/post/blue-wire-partners-with-david-meltzers-the-playbook-sports-entertainment

https://dmeltzer.com/

