DAVID MONDRUS JOINS WHITE MOUNTAINS PARTNERS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND FINANCIAL OPERATING PARTNER

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Partners, a White Mountains operating company, announced today that David Mondrus has joined its founding team as Chief Financial Officer and Financial Operating Partner.

Prior to joining White Mountains Partners, David was a Finance Director at The Riverside Company, a private equity firm focused on acquiring growing companies in the lower middle market. David began his career at KPMG LLP in the Assurance practice and is a registered Certified Public Accountant.

John J. Daly, White Mountains Partners' CEO and Managing Partner, said, "We are excited to welcome David to our growing team. He brings a wealth of experience in financial management, deal making and operating company value creation."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

White Mountains Partners is a wholly-owned business unit of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) and provides first institutional capital to family, founder, and entrepreneur-owned businesses in the essential services, light industrial and specialty consumer sectors. Additional information is available on White Mountains Partners' website located at www.wtmpartners.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

