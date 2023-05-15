DAVID MONTROSE APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS - HEAD OF INNVENTURES

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnVentures announced today the appointment of David Montrose as Executive Vice President of Operations - Head of InnVentures. InnVentures is a division of Highgate specializing in the management of select-service and extended stay hotels. In his role, Montrose will lead operations for the InnVentures portfolio of 70+ well-positioned hotels across the country.

"We are fortunate to tap an exceptional leader who brings an impressive blend of industry knowledge, experience and enthusiasm, and who will bring InnVentures' legacy into this next chapter of evolution," said Arash Azarbarzin, CEO of Highgate. "We welcome David to the InnVentures family and look forward to building upon the best-in-class operating capability, discipline, and entrepreneurial culture, which have defined InnVentures for the past four decades. David's appointment marks yet another commitment on Highgate's part to building a leading platform in the select service space, which has over the past years become a core vertical for the firm."

Montrose most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Highgate Hotels' Select Division, where he oversaw over 100 select service assets throughout the U.S. He formerly spent 25 years with White Lodging in numerous leadership positions, culminating in his appointment to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he was responsible for leading operations for 50+ properties within the company's Select Service Division. David also served as Chief Executive Officer of Janko Hospitality and as Senior Vice President of Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection, voted the No. 1 Resort Hotel in the U.S. two years in a row by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards.

"I am thrilled to join InnVentures at this exciting juncture in its development," said David Montrose. "InnVentures has over decades distinguished itself as an operator of choice for many of the industry's most discerning owners, due to the talent of the InnVentures team, track record of consistently delivering quality hospitality experiences and leading financial results, and their culture of innovation and accountability. I look forward to partnering with such a formidable team and astute group of owners, as we look forward to building upon this exceptional platform."

Montrose graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor's degree in Hotel Restaurant & Institutional Management. He previously chaired the Purdue Northwest School of Hospitality Advisory Board and now sits on the Penn State School of Hospitality Advisory Board.

About InnVentures

InnVentures operates over 70 hotels for some of the nation's largest REITs, PE firms and lenders, in addition to a large portfolio of individual and family-owned hotels. Throughout its 40-year history, it has developed a highly institutional back office, coupled with a hands-on approach to operations that has contributed to its success. InnVentures was the first franchisee of Residence Inn Hotels (now Residence Inn by Marriott). Marriott International has presented InnVentures with its coveted "Partnership Circle" award multiple times – the highest honor bestowed upon Marriott franchisees – as well as 14 brand "Hotel of the Year" awards. For more information, visit innventures.com.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikiki, London and Lisbon. www.highgate.com

