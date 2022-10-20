David Moreno, Chief Marketing Officer of Virtualware, nominated for a Raising Star Award at the CMO Club Awards

BILBAO, Spain, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Moreno, Chief Marketing Officer of Europe's Virtualware, has been nominated for the Raising Star Award at this year's CMO Awards.

The CMO Awards, established in 2013, is the first and only CMO awards program designed and driven by an elite group of peers. The CMO Awards celebrate the marketing industry's best and brightest leaders.

Moreno is in charge of conceptualizing and leading the execution of the company's marketing, digital communications, and public relations. His work has allowed Virtualware to be known as one of the world's leading Virtual Reality companies, especially among those doing B2B and industrial work purely.

"It is a dream to have been nominated for such an honor. The fact that the CMO of a tech Spanish company can be acknowledged as an industry leader, next to such important company names, is more than recognition to David and Virtualware. It is a recognition for all of us at Virtualware", said Unai Extremo, CEO of the company.

Born in Bilbao in 1984, David Moreno has been Virtualware's Chief Marketing Officer since 2017. His unique path to the zenith of the marketing world comes after years as a Virtual Reality developer, programmer, UX/UI designer, and professional football player.

He has been a member of the staff of Virtualware for 16 years and was in charge of opening the company's operations in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Canada, and the United States.

Recently, the CMO Club published the story of Moreno's path as a marketing leader, which can be read here.

Diego Scotti, EVP, and CMO of Verizon; Siew Ting Foo, CMO for Greater Asia at HP; Suzy Deering, Global CMO at Ford; Elizabeth Rutledge, CMO at American Express, or Julius Robinson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the US and Canada at Marriott International are some of the nominees. Along with the 2022 CMO Awards "CMO Hall of Fame" Inductees, a total of three winners in each category will be revealed in November. On December 8, 2022, the CMO Awards ceremony will take place in Chicago.

Bestowed every year in eight categories, the CMO Awards honor the most outstanding senior marketing executives worldwide in eight categories each year.

ABOUT VIRTUALWARE

Virtualware is one of the leading companies in the European immersive technologies landscape. Founded in 2003 by Unai Extremo and Sergio Barrera, the company was recognized as the world's most innovative VR company'' at the latest edition of the VR Awards last month.

The company, which has been working to provide virtual reality technology solutions for industrial sectors for 18 years, is regarded as a European pioneer in the industry. It currently employs more than 40 people and plans to increase its workforce by 10 percent in the first half of 2022.

The company works for companies as relevant as GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, the Spanish Logistics Center, the Basque Country Technology Park Network, Biogen, and the Kessler Foundation.

The firm has created over 500 VR-driven industrial solutions in 33 countries for large multinationals such as Alstom, Land Rover Jaguar, Iberdrola, Petronas, Repsol, Bayer, and Merck. Virtualware'ss flagship VIROO is a boundless all-in-one VR solution that can create, manage and deploy VR without limitations. In extension, the VIROO room allows several users to work on a full scale in the same physical space, a critical advancement that will be observed as a must in B2B VR solutions. Furthermore, the proprietary software allows content creators to manage content for different end-users so that corporations can use it in complex training and engineering environments.

SOURCE Virtualware