David Mortimer & the Mortimer Family Donate $18,000 to the Lou Stefanski Memorial
David Mortimer and the Mortimer Family, owners of Great Neck Country Club, have generously donated $18,000 to the Lou Stenfanski Memorial.
Jun 12, 2019, 10:00 ET
WATERFORD, Conn., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lou Stefanski Foundation is a nonprofit organization with 501(c)(3) status. The foundation holds an annual golf tournament at Great Neck Country Club in honor of Lou Stefanski, to keep his memory alive. The foundation then donates the proceeds of the tournament to local individuals as scholarships to further their education. To date, the non-profit has awarded 8 scholarships to students from Stonington and Montville High Schools.
Lou Stefanski most enjoyed giving back what he learned through his life experiences. He loved teaching golf, coaching softball and was a very thoughtful person who gave much of himself while expecting nothing in return. David Mortimer and the Mortimer Family have a parallel philosophy of giving back and expecting nothing in return, especially to the southeastern CT community. The Mortimers have generously donated over $18,000 as well as merchandise and foursomes to Great Neck Country Club as raffle items to the Lou Stefanski Memorial.
For more information and to donate to the Lou Stefanski Memorial, visit www.LouStefanskiFoundation.org.
Media Contact
James Nicholas
Phone: 860-442-9999
Email: JamesN@JimmyMarketing.com
Related Images
the-lou-stefanski-memorial-open.jpg
The Lou Stefanski Memorial Open Golf Tournament
lou-stefanski.jpg
Lou Stefanski
david-mortimer-the-mortimer-family.jpg
David Mortimer & The Mortimer Family Generously Donate Raffles and $18,000
the-lou-stefanski-memorial-at.jpg
The Lou Stefanski Memorial At Great Neck Country Club
Related Links
SOURCE Great Neck County Club
Share this article