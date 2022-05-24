David Mucciacciaro appointed SVP & CCO of Ballard Power Systems

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the appointment of Mr. David Mucciacciaro as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective May 23rd, 2022. Mr. Mucciacciaro will succeed Mr. Rob Campbell, who is retiring after serving as Ballard's CCO since 2017. Mr. Campbell will continue to support the CCO transition process through July 2022.

Randy MacEwen, Ballard's President & CEO, commented, "I am excited to welcome David to the Ballard team. David brings over 25 years of global commercial leadership experience from the automotive industry. His complementary experience and skill set will be highly valuable to Ballard as we transition into commercial scale deployment in coming years."

"I am thrilled to join Ballard, especially at a time where we are seeing increased global momentum in the hydrogen fuel cell industry. I share the company's passion for zero-emission mobility and making an impact on the decarbonization of our planet," said Mr. Mucciacciaro. "I look forward to working with the Ballard team to accelerate its growth trajectory and increase value to shareholders."

Mr. Mucciacciaro has extensive executive-level experience with a track record of success in global sales leadership roles with Tier 1 automotive suppliers, including Magna, ZF Friedrichshafen, Faurecia, Lear Corporation and TRW Automotive. He was most recently Vice President, Global Sales, M&A and Marketing of Magna Electronics and on the board of directors for Magna Rohinni Automotive. Mr. Mucciacciaro began his career as a Mechanical Engineer and transitioned to sales where he has held various leadership roles. Mr. Mucciacciaro holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Mr. MacEwen added, "It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with Rob at Ballard over the past five years, and on behalf of the entire company, I would like to thank him for his contributions to the organization. Rob brought sophistication and commercial acumen to the role and provided significant value to the company during a dynamic period. We wish him well in retirement."

Mr. Campbell stated, "I retire with confidence in the company's future and David's ability to support Ballard's transition into commercial scale. I am lucky to have worked alongside such a passionate and professional team. I have the utmost confidence in Ballard's leadership and look forward to setting David up for success over the coming months."

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

