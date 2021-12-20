David Murrietta Jr. on His Career Switch: From Law Enforcement to Acting in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Murrietta Jr. is an actor, social media influencer, and model. David is also one half of the vlogging duo behind Dalex Vlogs, the YouTube channel he runs with his wife, fellow actor Alexandra Creteau. They make videos about a wide range of topics, such as travel, dating and relationships, lifestyle, and health.

In his latest project "Taps", David Murrietta Jr. plays a character named Moose. This short film is about a grieving father as he explains his veteran son's demise after experiencing PTSD. He then sends his son off with pride and honor. The film was recently screened at the Studio City Film Festival last November 18 and was met with great success. David believes that PTSD among veterans is an important issue, the conversations around this cause should stay alive and that any effort to help veterans should be encouraged.

Before starring in Taps, David Murrietta Jr. has appeared in the television shows such as Sunset Glory: Doolittle's Heroes and Grey's Anatomy. His work in film includes Internal Conflict, Vicious Circle, Underdog, and Land of the Haunted Dolls. David was also a stunt performer for the Marvel film Black Widow.

Before stepping into his current career as an actor, he had a career in law enforcement. David Murrietta said, "I have degrees in criminal justice and general business, which is as far from acting as you can get. But very early on in my law enforcement career, I suffered a major knee injury. My ACL, MCL and meniscus needed to be replaced. Ultimately, this injury led to other doors and opportunities."

Originally from San Jose, California, David Murrietta Jr. moved to San Francisco, where he first dabbled in acting. After working on a few projects, he fell in love with acting and the entertainment industry, so he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his newfound passion.

With each project David Murrietta Jr. works on, he makes sure to observe and learn new things to keep improving his skills. He hopes to inspire others to take a chance on their dreams and see where it takes them.

