David Nicholas named to the 2021 Atlanta Magazine 500 Most Powerful Business Leaders

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nationally recognized, Atlanta Magazine, recently announced Founder and President, David Nicholas has once again been named to 2021's 500 Most Powerful Leaders in Atlanta. Other notable names featured in this honor include Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, President and CEO of Home Depot, Craig Menear, President and CEO of Coca-Cola James Quincey, and Chairman and CEO of Chick-fil-A, Dan Cathy.

"CEOs of our city's largest corporations or firms' top producers were likely candidates, but we also looked to see if those achievers were plugged into the city—serving on nonprofit boards, spearheading programs for their communities, and creating opportunities for their employees." - Betsy Riley, Editor in Chief, Atlanta Magazine

David Nicholas, who founded Nicholas Wealth Management in 2008, has built an admirable private wealth management firm that specializes in building custom financial plans to help its clients build long-term, risk-managed portfolios tailored to meet client's unique financial goals. David's extensive knowledge of wealth management and retirement planning has been featured in many credible outlets such as Fox Business, Fox & Friends, CNN, CNBC, and Kiplinger Personal Finance News.

David prioritizes giving back to his local community by speaking on leadership and public policy at schools in the Atlanta area. David also contributes his time to serving on multiple non-profit boards. Also, Nicholas Wealth Management is a proud supporter of Our Hope International and The Joy House. David attends Church of the Apostles, where he serves on the Vestry.

"I'm once again humbled to be named to this list, along with such prestigious Atlanta leaders. This recognition is a tribute to the Nicholas Wealth team and the impact we strive to achieve in our community."

Securities offered through World Equity Group, Inc. (WEG), members FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Bluepath Capital and Triumph Wealth Advisors. Nicholas Wealth, Bluepath Capital and Triumph Wealth Advisors are separate entities, and are not owned or controlled by WEG.

